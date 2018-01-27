Let's Learn to Dye

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Join Katy Light of Poppy Creek Farm at our farm (yay for farm-to-farm collaborations!) to learn how to dye using the Redding Method. This class will give you the basic knowledge you need to start to design your own dye pots. There will be a focus on the use of acid dyes designed for wool, mohair and other protein fibers. Since this method only requires basic equipment, it can be easily replicated at home. Once you understand the principles, the sky and your imagination are your only limits!!!

Each student will be provided with 8 ounces of fiber, dyes, and vinegar.

