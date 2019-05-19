Learn to Kayak Class

This class will introduce students to the basics of paddling a kayak in a mild setting and at a relaxed pace. Students will learn about kayaks, paddles, gear and clothing before learning to launch and being introduced to the basic paddle strokes. This class is a great way for those considering kayaking to try it out.

Experience on-the-water instruction in kayaks

Learn about basic kayak gear and clothing selection

Learn basic kayak stroke techniques including forward, sweep, reverse and draw stroke techniques