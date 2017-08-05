Learn to Meditate: Discover your Inherent Wisdom Heart

Center for Mindful Living 1212 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

n this 3-hour class, you will receive the technique, guidance and experience necessary to start a mindfulness-awareness, or “peaceful abiding” meditation practice. An authorized meditation instructor will give detailed instruction and guided meditation so that you have all the tools necessary for a daily practice. This class is ideal for beginners or students wanting to strengthen their meditation technique.

Led by Shastri Jackie Muse, an authorized mediation instructor and senior teacher in Shambhala. Jackie helped to co-found the Shambhala Meditation Center in Atlanta, GA in the late 1970s

Center for Mindful Living 1212 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
