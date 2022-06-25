Learn Spanish through Encanto: Family

Presented by The Chattery:

This is an exciting adult-child (ages 6 to 12) Spanish class with themes from Encanto, the Disney movie highlighting Latino culture.

In this interactive class, kids and adults would learn helpful Spanish language by performing the following Encanto activities:

My Family Tree. You will learn Spanish terms for family members (abuela, hermana, etc.) and will draw a family tree.

Mariposas: Butterflies are special in Encanto and they mean positive change. You will learn the metamorphosis of butterflies and get to paint/decorate one to take home.

Rainbow cooking: In Encanto, Pepa was given the ability to control the weather with her emotions. You will learn the weather and fruit terms in Spanish and make rainbow fruit kabobs to take home.

We’ll finish with a dance party, learning cumbia (Colombian’s dance) steps

Note: Kids/adults are welcome to dress up like their favorite Encanto character.

Please note: Masks are optional. Tickets are $35 for each caretaker/child combo. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This class is taught in Spanish and English by Irie Isabella Johnson and Velvet Hernandez-Johnson.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
EPB Community Spotlight

