Learn Spanish through Encanto: Home

Presented by The Chattery:

This is an exciting adult-child (ages 6 to 12) Spanish class with themes from Encanto, the Disney movie highlighting Latino culture. In this interactive class, kids and adults would learn helpful Spanish language by performing the following Encanto activities:

My Special Casita (Home). Learn how to navigate the rooms of your ‘casita’ in Spanish. While you learn you will decorate your casita while learning colors in Spanish.

Flores Magicas: In Encanto, flowers are Isabella’s gift. You will learn the Spanish words for flower parts and how to make flower rings. You will also get to plan a live flower to take home.

The Magic of Arepas: In Encanto, Julieta possessed the power to heal people with food (Arepas). You will receive an Arepa’s recipe, learn how to make arepas during the class, so you can take them home. There will be a small sampler of cooked arepas for tasting on site.

We’ll finish with a dance party, learning cumbia (Colombian’s dance) steps.

Note: Kids/adults are welcome to dress up like their favorite Encanto character.

Please note: Masks are optional. Tickets are $35 for each caretaker/child combo. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This class is taught in Spanish and English by Irie Isabella Johnson and Velvet Hernandez-Johnson.