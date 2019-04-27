Learn to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Class

Chester Frost Park City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come learn everything you need to know to get started in the exciting sport of Stand Up Paddleboarding. SUP offers a great total body workout and is a great activity for lakes, rivers and the ocean. In this class you'll learn the proper stance for balance and control, essential paddle strokes and turning techniques, as well as how to choose the right board and paddle. Courses will be held on protected water, and no experience is necessary. Come with us to learn this hybrid of surfing and paddling and find out how to walk on water!

To become familiar with SUP, equipment, and proper clothing to safely and comfortably pursue SUP

To learn effective paddling skills, balance, positioning, movement and falling/recovery techniques

Introduce the rewarding aspects of SUP by highlighting the benefits, some places to paddle and the various activities that take you onto the water, with an emphasis on respect for the marine/aquatic environment.

