Learn to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Class

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

Come learn everything you need to know to get started in the exciting sport of Stand Up Paddleboarding. SUP offers a great total body workout and is a great activity for lakes, rivers and the ocean. In this class you'll learn the proper stance for balance and control, essential paddle strokes and turning techniques, as well as how to choose the right board and paddle. Courses will be held on protected water, and no experience is necessary. Come with us to learn this hybrid of surfing and paddling and find out how to walk on water!

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Sports
