Leather Bracelet Make and Take - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Leather Bracelet Make and Take

In this class, you'll learn to make a trendy leather bracelet with a boho magnetic clasp.

These beautiful bracelets are fast and easy to make. Once you make one, you will want to make more. Choose from one of the three samples provided.

If you're searching for the perfect handmade gift to give friends and family for the holiday, these bracelets are the perfect thing.

Supplies: all supplies included.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.