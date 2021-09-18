The Legacy of Lynching and the Soul of America

Olivet Baptist Church 740 M.L. King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join Jon Meacham and Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr. in conversation about the legacy of lynching and the soul of America. Moderated by Donivan Brown.

This event is powered by the UNFoundation.

Please note: Masks are required. Temperature checks will be done at arrival.

About the speakers:

Jon Meacham

Jon Meacham is a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer. The author of the New York Times bestsellers Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power, American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, Franklin and Winston, Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush, and His Truth is Marching On, he is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, a contributing writer for The New York Times Book Review, and a fellow of the Society of American Historians. Meacham lives in Nashville with his wife and children.

Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr.

One of the nation’s most prominent scholars, Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr. is an author, political  commentator, public intellectual and passionate educator who examines the complex  dynamics of the American experience. His writings, including Democracy in Black: How Race Still  Enslaves the American Soul, In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America,  and his most recent, the New York Times bestseller, Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and  Its Urgent Lessons for our Own, takes a wide look at Black communities, the difficulties of race in  the United States and the challenges we face as a democracy. In his writing and speaking,  Glaude is an American critic in the tradition of James Baldwin and Ralph Waldo Emerson,  confronting history and bringing our nation’s complexities, vulnerabilities and hope into full view.  Hope that is, in one of his favorite quotes from W.E.B. Du Bois, "not hopeless, but a bit unhopeful."  Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the  Department of African American Studies at Princeton. He frequently appears in the media, as a  columnist for TIME Magazine and as an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning  Joe and Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace. He regularly appears on Meet the Press on  Sundays. Glaude also hosts Princeton’s AAS podcast, a conversation around the field of African  American Studies and the Black experience in the 21st century. 

Donivan Brown

Donivan Brown is a speaker, consultant, organizer, equity trainer, and facilitator for 25 years. He's from Chattanooga, TN, and has also lived in Chicago, IL, North Carolina, and Texas. He is the director of the Horton-Keller Center for Traumatic Healing in east Chattanooga. He is a member of the Chattanooga Racial Equity Collective and a co-facilitator with ARCC. He’s also chair of the Ed Johnson Project, a member of the African American Cemetery Preservation Fund and a volunteer work organizer at Pleasant Garden Cemetery.

