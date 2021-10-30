× Expand Wanderlinger Lemuria

Halloween weekend just got a lot more interesting. 💀 Allow us to take you to the lost land of Lemuria, a place where dreams, nightmares, and dark fantasies all come to life.

Resident DJ and Movement Sessions host, Mystery Box will be your guide, leading you through this enchanted EDM evening. Also featuring sets by:

djseanEboy from Subtek Music, IAMT, Airborne Black and Unity (Raleigh), Ramsey K from StreetScape (Tampa),

Don Genesis from Atlanta to keep you feeling otherworldly all night long. 😏

To truly get you into the Halloween spirit, we have some extra special additions to the evening including:

✔️ Wanderlinger Brewing Co. themed liquor drinks/bar (FIRST TIME EVER) 🍹

✔️ $100 Costume Contest 👻

✔️ Fire Performers 🔥

✔️ Tarot Readings 🔮

✔️ Live Painting 🎨

Expect even more surprises all night long. Join us as we venture deep into Lemuria, on Saturday, October 30th at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. It’ll be a twisted All Hallows’ Eve experience that you won’t want to miss. 😈