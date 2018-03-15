Through the Lens: Photo Workshop

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Look through the lens and take a shot. Join Hunter Educators and local photographer Neely Hyde as we take a closer look at the photographs in Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography and allow them to inspire our own photographic compositions. We’ll look at works that helped to shape the ideas and modes of photography as an art form, discuss concepts,, and take images of our own guided by Neely Hyde. We’ll provide photography tools, but feel free to bring a digital camera or a phone with a camera to experiment with various concepts and compositions during the workshop. Also, you are invited to bring a favorite personal item with you to use in creating an individual and unique composition.

$23 / members

$27 / general

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
