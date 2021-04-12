Lesson and Dance with Matthew Enniss

Our very own Matthew Enniss has put together another lesson for us this Monday.

We all know he has some fantastic moves and now he is going to teach us everything he knows!

We can't wait to see what he's got for us. You are not gonna want to miss this one. We can promise you that!!

If you are having symptoms or if the risk is too great, please stay home. We will be happy to see you on the other side of this.

If not, bring your mask and let’s SWING!!

We will be charging for the dance $10, students $5. Cash please