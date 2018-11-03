Let’s Misbehave - 25th Anniversary Celebration

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

We sincerely hope you will join us for our big 25th Anniversary Celebration for Barking Legs Theater. Each night, we're rolling out a phenomenal cabaret featuring original music, spoken word, dance, and drag performances inspired by the songs of Cole Porter.

You can come any night and you'll get the same incredible experience. Our special menu of hors d'oeuvres and custom cocktails is only available at the $50 and VIP ticket levels Make sure you purchase your tickets ASAP. Space is limited for each night and ticket sales end on Tuesday, October 30.

Purchase your tickets today at https://letsmisbehave.brownpapertickets.com

