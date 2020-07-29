Let’s Talk! Diversity & Inclusion: Reformed Racist & Former Cop

This webinar is the first in a new series called Let's Talk! Diversity & Inclusion as part of our ongoing efforts to educate, listen, and learn. In "A Conversation with a Reformed Racist & Former Cop" we'll hear from:

- Sabrina Hagood, REALTOR, 2020 Chair, Diversity Inclusion Committee

- Franklin McCallie, Founder of Chattanooga Connect, which was created in 2013 to promote racial equality in the community

Get additional details and register at https://www.gcar.net/events/event/lets-talk-diversity-inclusion-webinar-series-a-conversation-with-a-reformed