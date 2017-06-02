Let Me Entertain You

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Laurie Graham presents her newest pottery pieces for the month of June at In-Town Gallery. This native Tennessean is well known to the community through her weekly presence at the Chattanooga Market. “Let Me Entertain You” is the title of this show and you will be amused by the whimsy she introduces into her functional pieces.

Along with ceramics the gallery will show paintings, sculpture, fiber arts, wood objects, glass and jewelry. Come meet the artists at the opening reception June 2, 2017 at 26A Frazier Avenue on the North Shore. In-Town Gallery is open every day, year round except for major holidays. Hours are 11 am - 6 pm Monday - Saturday, 1 pm - 5pm Sunday and until 8 pm on First Fridays. Call 423-267-9214, visit www.facebook.com/intowngallery.

