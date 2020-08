Let it Shine

Let it shine! Let it swing. Join us for the Sunshine dance!

Not only we are going to continue our dance, we will NOT BE CHARGING admission until we can see the smiles back on the dance floor!!

If you are having symptoms or if the risk is too great please stay home. We will be happy to see you on the other side of this.

If not, bring your mask and let’s SWING!!

Bring your own bottle if you wish.