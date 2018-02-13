Let the Matter Be Settled: Chattanooga’s United States Colored Troops

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

On Tuesday, February 13, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, invites the public to participate in a free, 45 minute program at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37403. The doors open at 5:30 pm, and the formal program begins at 5:45 pm, focusing on the important role that the African American Soldiers who were formed and trained in Chattanooga had in the decisive Battle of Nashville in December 1864

Fighting racism and stereotypes on both sides, the men of Chattanooga’s USCTs (United States Colored Troops) were finally brought into action in December 1864 during the Battle of Nashville.  Not only participating in the battle, but playing a huge role in the Union victory there, they forever silenced those who criticized their ability to fight.  Join a park ranger to hear this story and learn about the importance of the men from Chattanooga in this struggle.

View Map
