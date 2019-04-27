Let Your Voice Be Heard: Building Confidence For Speaking

Vocal instructor Trish Ross offers this one-day workshop for individuals who would like to improve their confidence in speaking for public presentations, auditions, teaching, and more! The class will offer helpful tools and strategies for using the voice for better projection, articulation, emotional impact, and confidence.

The class will be held at the Mountain Arts Community Center at 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain on Saturday, April 27 from 9:30am - 2pm (includes a lunch break). The fee is $50 and pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register, please email Trish at trishross18@gmail.com.