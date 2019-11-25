Lettering for Holiday Card Addressing

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Want to impress your friends and family with some fancy address work on the front of their holiday cards?

Join us for this class as teacher Lesley Miller offers tips and tricks to sprucing up your envelopes and you'll have some time to address them. No handlettering experience needed!

Supplies: All supplies are included. Each participant will receive a workbook, two pens and colored pencils to keep practicing at home. Bring your own envelopes to address. We'll provide hot cocoa and cookies!

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about three years and teaching lettering for over two. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey! Check out Lesley's work here.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
