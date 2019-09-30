Letting Go of Perfectionism: Understanding Shame

Shame is one of the most primitive emotions that humans experience and rarely on anyone's list of discussion topics. Just the word alone is uncomfortable. In this class, we'll be discussing that understanding how shame functions in our life is the segway to becoming a more resilient and emotionally literate individual at work or home.

About the teacher:

Sabrina Moon is one of Dr. Brené Brown's Dare to Lead Certified Facilitators. She helps leaders and organizations develop courage building and problem solving skills. She operates and owns the Problem Solving Institute, a Management Consulting Firm based in Chattanooga, TN.