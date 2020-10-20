Leveraging Crowdfunding to Launch & Grow Your Biz

Whether you’ve got a side hustle, passion project, or an early-stage non-profit, B2B, B2C, or B2B2C [deep breath], you need startup capital to launch and grow it. In times of economic uncertainty, crowdfunding has proven to be a reliable and profitable funding option for entrepreneurs.

Join Olivia Owens, Creator & General Manager of IFundWomen of Color, the go-to funding resource for diverse, early-stage entrepreneurs, for an interactive workshop on leveraging crowdfunding for your business. You’ll walk away from this workshop with a honed pitch, a network map, a winning rewards strategy, and marketing strategy for your crowdfunding campaign.

Thank you to CO.LAB and Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement for sponsoring this workshop. This workshop is part of Startup Week Chattanooga’s week of programming.

About the teacher:

Olivia Owens is the Creator & General Manager of IFundWomen of Color, the platform for women of color to raise capital through crowdfunding, grants, coaching, and the connections needed to launch and grow successful businesses. This funding ecosystem is designed to empower early-stage, women entrepreneurs and bridge the funding gap for women of color. Olivia was a founding team member of IFundWomen and managed Business Development and Partnerships. IFundWomen launched in 2016 and continues to help women raise millions of dollars in capital. Before launching IFundWomen of Color, Olivia’s leadership brokered critical partnerships to help scale the business (Unilever, Visa, adidas). She supported the creation of IFundWomen’s proprietary coaching program and helped build-out one of the nation’s largest connected communities of women business owners through the platform. Olivia previously held positions at Under Armour in People & Culture. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland.