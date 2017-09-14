Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Avery Sunshine

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Avery Sunshine is a brilliantly talented singer, songwriter and pianist known for a signature sound that weaves soul, gospel, jazz and R&B. Sunshine’s brand of optimistic, message-driven R&B—coupled with her vibrant, charismatic vocals—has been winning over a growing contingent of fans since her beginnings in near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Opening Act: Kelle Jolly & The Will Boyd Project - Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd reside in Knoxville where Will is a member of the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra and Kelle hosts a music radio show. Kelle is a member of the Tennessee Blues Society, and the couple represented Knoxville in it's sister city of Muroran, Japan's Music Festival. They would later go on to record an album