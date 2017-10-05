Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass

to Google Calendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

All Cows Eat Grass is an electro-funk band and art collective based at Pasture, in Atlanta. Friends for a lifetime, these native Tennessee kids started their career as the producers and music director for Janelle Monáe's live performance and through the magic of music, morphed into an entity of their own while traveling the globe in 2011.

Opening Act: Seaux Chill - Nabil Ince, stage name Seaux Chill, is an artist originally from Columbia, MD who has been in the Chattanooga area for the past few years. Piano is his first love, playing since he was 6 years old. However, Nabil also loves producing music, composing melodies, and writing poetry/hip-hop.

Info
Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass - 2017-10-05 19:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours