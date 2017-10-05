Levitt AMP Music Series ft. All Cows Eat Grass

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

All Cows Eat Grass is an electro-funk band and art collective based at Pasture, in Atlanta. Friends for a lifetime, these native Tennessee kids started their career as the producers and music director for Janelle Monáe's live performance and through the magic of music, morphed into an entity of their own while traveling the globe in 2011.

Opening Act: Seaux Chill - Nabil Ince, stage name Seaux Chill, is an artist originally from Columbia, MD who has been in the Chattanooga area for the past few years. Piano is his first love, playing since he was 6 years old. However, Nabil also loves producing music, composing melodies, and writing poetry/hip-hop.