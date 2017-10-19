Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Irene Diaz

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Irene Diaz is Los Angeles’ modern day Torch Singer Songwriter. Within only a short amount of time Irene has gained national acclaim. In August 2013 Irene caught the attention of NPR’s All Things Considered host Don Gonyea, and the interview was aired nationally and presented on Radio Station websites across the United States. In September of 2013 the E.P. was reviewed by Patrick O’ Heffernan for Vents Magazine. “She brings back classical American soul and blues and elevates it to a whole new level for today’s audience…. quite possibly, someday (Irene) could join Ella and Nina and Billie and Rosemary as a queen of torch.”

Opening Act: East Lake Expressions Engine - East Lake Expression Engine is a music education non profit based at New City Fellowship Church in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga, TN.