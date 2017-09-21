Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Julie Dexter

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Julie Dexter, a world renowned, award winning, British singer, songwriter and producer considered by many to be one of the most influential female vocalists of our generation. From Jazz to World Music, Soul and beyond, Julie Dexter is one of an elite few whose talent can transcend genres. She makes it all work on her own terms, as an audaciously independent artist with an undeniable connection to her audience.

Opening Act: The Cast of The Wiz Production at Chattanooga Theatre Centre