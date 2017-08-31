Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Masego

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Pronounced Muh-Say-Go, this artist has completely transformed the music game, combining hip hop and jazz to create what he likes to call “TrapHouseJazz.” His music is cool, it’s fun and it makes you want to stop being the wallflower you are at parties and actually dance. One listen and you’ll have his music on repeat.

Opening Act: Zowie Boyd / DjDbeats

