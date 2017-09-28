Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Nick Lutsko

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Nick Lutsko’s style ranges from storytelling songs with surreal imagery and political overtones to vintage sounding pop with catchy melodies and grassroots production. Lutsko's band - dressed in homemade puppet costumes - have helped him deliver great original alternative rock with an unusual tinge of whimsy and humor.

Opening Act: Midnight Promise - Midnight Promise is a young Pop-Rock three piece band with a dynamic sound that likens to John Mayer and Jason Mraz. Elements of rock, pop and R&B permeate their songs while creating a different experience around every corner.