Levitt AMP Music Series ft. The Nth Power

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Proving that soul music can be exponentially greater than the sum of its parts, The Nth Power is on a mission to share the light. Formed during an impromptu late-night jam at Jazz Fest 2012 in New Orleans, the relentlessly funky and soulful band believes in music as a higher power tapping into an energy that is simultaneously sexy and spiritual, with songs that will inspire audiences to dance, groove, make love or just stand there with goose bumps.

Opening Act: Sound Advice Band Feat. Neshawn Calloway - Sound Advice is a Jazz, Neo-Soul musical ensemble based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. You get an eclectic mix of Jazz, Soul and Funk when Sound Advice is in the house!