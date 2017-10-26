Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Tank and the Bangas

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

his band combines R&B with hip-hop's poetry and rollercoaster storytelling, with a flair and alchemy that could only come from New Orleans. Unpredictable, theatrical and full of funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz and spoken word freshness — Tank and the Bangs might not be able to describe the sounds they emit — but it is beautiful nonetheless.

Opening Act: Voices of THECREATIVEUNDERGROUND

