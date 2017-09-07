Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

One of zydeco's most soulful vocalists and fieriest accordionists, Terrance Simien is also among the music's most pop-oriented artists, infusing his sound with elements of R&B, funk, gospel, and reggae. The Grammy Award Winner’s sound will take any listener to a soulful Cajun paradise.

Opening Act: Jalil Muhammad & Friends