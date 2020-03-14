Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County

to Google Calendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come join us for an evening of great music featuring Jason Lee Wilson & James County with Lew Card! Bands will be taking donations in support of the Nashville Tornado victims. Cover is $10 for all bands. Must be 21+.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County - 2020-03-14 20:00:00
DI 17.11

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 11, 2020

Thursday

March 12, 2020

Friday

March 13, 2020

Saturday

March 14, 2020

Sunday

March 15, 2020

Monday

March 16, 2020

Tuesday

March 17, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours