Come join us for an evening of great music featuring Jason Lee Wilson & James County with Lew Card! Bands will be taking donations in support of the Nashville Tornado victims. Cover is $10 for all bands. Must be 21+.
Lew Card + Lee Wilson + James County
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMinnesota
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsTyson Leamon
-
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsWriting the Mind Alive: An Intro to Proprioceptive Writing
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: SMITH
-
Theater & DanceThe Dining Room
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatFriday the 13th Humane Society Benefit
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with the Artists
-
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersRise Against Hunger
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & That13th Annual Irish Festival
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCharcoal Portrait Drawing with Kate Zambrano
-
Education & LearningBeginner Cookie Decorating: St. Patrick's Day
-
-
Home & Garden OutdoorPruning Intensive Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & That13th Annual Irish Festival
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkSt. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCharcoal Portrait Drawing with Kate Zambrano
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordham
-
Monday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Singing Circle: Three Week Workshop
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicClarinet Studio of Nicholas Hartline
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkSt. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Beading
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSt. Patrick’s Day with Stephen Busie
-