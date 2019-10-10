Lew Card

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Lew Card is not just a songwriter, he is a song. He is a story. He is a Chattanoogan and he has come a long way in recent years, with four albums and over 1,000 social media followers. Lew plays delicate acoustics with grand folk-singing and plenty of Southern grit. 

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
