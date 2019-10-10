Lew Card is not just a songwriter, he is a song. He is a story. He is a Chattanoogan and he has come a long way in recent years, with four albums and over 1,000 social media followers. Lew plays delicate acoustics with grand folk-singing and plenty of Southern grit.
Lew Card
Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersRaise the Roof Luncheon
-
Education & LearningGoals: Finish 2019 Strong
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsExhibit Reception
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Kimmie J. Soul
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Austin Channing Brown
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPaint Making with Natural Earth Pigments
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatWags N' Wheels Car Show
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPaint Making with Natural Earth Pigments
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
-
Education & LearningLetting Go of Perfectionism: Understanding Shame
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Festivals & FairsWine Over Water