Liars Contest on the Mountain

Cleveland [TN] Storytellers Guild Peggy Douglass, winner of the Intergalactic Liars Contest in 2021, will defend her title at the Liars Contest on Signal Mountain.

The Walden’s Ridge Civic League, where The Mt. Opry performs once a month, invites you and your family to witness a LIARS CONTEST on Saturday, February 26, from 7:00 – 8:00 PM in the auditorium at 2501 Fairmount Pike in Walden atop Signal Mountain.

Though you might think “LIES” and “LYING” are a bad thing, in storytelling they are a good thing and demonstrate the storyteller's art. Do you love tall tales and shaggy dog stories? By tradition, “lies” are exaggerated tales that have their origin in truth.The performer hooks listeners by beginning a logical story, reels them in as the tale unfolds, and tries to catch everyone at the end. Liars turn life lessons into funny presentations meant to entertain, enlighten, and educate.

The contest will be a juried competition. Storytellers will present their best short, funny, family-friendly stories, and our panel of judges will decide the top three liars. The audience gets to vote on their favorite too. To see what a liars contest is all about, you might want to look up the term and watch a typical contest on YouTube. You will learn that good storytellers work hard to polish and practice their delivery skills.

Here is your chance to see performances by some real, live champion prevaricators, and to give your children the joy of hearing an old-fashioned storyteller instead of relying on an electronic device for entertainment.