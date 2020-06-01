Introducing LibArt Live!

AVA and the Library teamed up to present an interactive series of art classes that celebrate the relationship of storytelling and the visual arts.

Each class will be led by a different professional artist who will discuss their favorite book and guide you in an inspired creative project resulting in an original piece. LibArt Live! offers something for everyone, so choose your art, grab a book and mark your calendars!

No registration is necessary, and classes are free and open to the public. Join us each week via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99839432178

June 1: Watercolor

Join artist Jaime Barks - The Art of Jaime Barks - for a watercolor project and discussion about Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Supplies you’ll need:

• Watercolor paint

• Paint brush(es)

• Watercolor paper

• Permanent ink pen