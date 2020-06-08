LibArt Live!

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Introducing LibArt Live!

AVA and the Library teamed up to present an interactive series of art classes that celebrate the relationship of storytelling and the visual arts.

Each class will be led by a different professional artist who will discuss their favorite book and guide you in an inspired creative project resulting in an original piece. LibArt Live! offers something for everyone, so choose your art, grab a book and mark your calendars!

No registration is necessary, and classes are free and open to the public. Join us each week via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99839432178

June 8: Mixed Media

Join artist Jake Strauss for a mixed media project and a discussion about Crazy, Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. Supplies you’ll need:

• White cardstock paper

• Green crepe/tissue paper

• Cotton twine or sturdy yarn

• Skinny wooden dowels or skewers

• Assorted acrylic paints - white, yellow, pink, green

• Small paint brushes

• Hot glue gun

• Scissors

• Ruler

• Pencil

• Vase or container for flowers

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
