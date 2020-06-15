Introducing LibArt Live!

AVA and the Library teamed up to present an interactive series of art classes that celebrate the relationship of storytelling and the visual arts.

Each class will be led by a different professional artist who will discuss their favorite book and guide you in an inspired creative project resulting in an original piece. LibArt Live! offers something for everyone, so choose your art, grab a book and mark your calendars!

No registration is necessary, and classes are free and open to the public. Join us each week via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99839432178

June 15: Sculpture

Join artist Michelle Leavy for a sculpture project and a discussion about The Beach House by Mary Alice Munroe. You’ll be creating a ceramic loggerhead turtle sculpture, inspired by the artist’s childhood in Florida. Supplies you’ll need:

• Clay (stoneware, earthenware, modeling clay, model magic, terra cotta or another type of clay)

• A cup for water/slip

• Texture tools such as a plastic spoon, a plastic knife, toothpicks or anything else that will scratch the surface of clay

• A mat, plastic placemat or newspaper to cover your workspace

• Paper towels