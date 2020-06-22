Introducing LibArt Live!

AVA and the Library teamed up to present an interactive series of art classes that celebrate the relationship of storytelling and the visual arts.

Each class will be led by a different professional artist who will discuss their favorite book and guide you in an inspired creative project resulting in an original piece. LibArt Live! offers something for everyone, so choose your art, grab a book and mark your calendars!

No registration is necessary, and classes are free and open to the public. Join us each week via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99839432178

June 22: Weaving

Join artist Sadaf Kulsum Iqbal Khan for a weaving project and a discussion about The Qur’an. Supplies you’ll need:

• Old cotton t-shirts or any leftover fabric materials

• Small/medium size canvas frame or picture frame (about 12x18 inches)

• Thick count of cotton thread (ex. 10.4 mm to 10.8 mm) or cross stitch embroidery thread

• At least 3 tapestry needles

• A comb