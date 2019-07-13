Life&Culture presents Murder He Wrote in Chattanooga at Stone Cup July, 13th. This event will be 18+. We are very excited to have Murder He wrote coming all the way from the Uk to get down with us. We also have a stacked local lineup with the L&C crew. Get your tickets early and don't miss out! $5 presale $10 at the door.

Murder He Wrote: (UK-Rhythm Athletic-RKS)

With influences spanning garage, hip hop, dancehall, and drum & bass, Murder He Wrote is one of the most distinctive producers in the UK's fertile bass scene. His original productions have seen him make his home at the Roska Kicks & Snares label, whilst his prolific remix schedule has taken in official reworks of the likes of Konshens, Stanton Warriors, and DJ Madd across a range of labels including Black Butter, Universal and Skrillex's Nest imprint.