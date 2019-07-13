Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote

Google Calendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00 iCalendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Life&Culture presents Murder He Wrote in Chattanooga at Stone Cup July, 13th. This event will be 18+. We are very excited to have Murder He wrote coming all the way from the Uk to get down with us. We also have a stacked local lineup with the L&C crew. Get your tickets early and don't miss out! $5 presale $10 at the door.

Murder He Wrote: (UK-Rhythm Athletic-RKS)

With influences spanning garage, hip hop, dancehall, and drum & bass, Murder He Wrote is one of the most distinctive producers in the UK's fertile bass scene. His original productions have seen him make his home at the Roska Kicks & Snares label, whilst his prolific remix schedule has taken in official reworks of the likes of Konshens, Stanton Warriors, and DJ Madd across a range of labels including Black Butter, Universal and Skrillex's Nest imprint.

Info

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
6154784997
Google Calendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00 iCalendar - Life & Culture Presents: Murder He Wrote - 2019-07-13 22:00:00
DI 16.25

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

June 24, 2019

Tuesday

June 25, 2019

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours