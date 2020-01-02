Life Drawing Open Studio

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Open studios are non-instructed sessions with an unclothed model. A combination of short and long poses will be done. Participants may work at their own pace and with whatever medium they wish to work with. Easels, drawing boards, sculpture stands,  and tables are provided.

Drop in any session for $15 ($10 with student ID), or receive a discounted rate by pre-registering below for a package of four sessions for $40.

Participants under 18 years of age must have written permission from a parent, guardian or art instructor.

Level: all levels of experience are welcome

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
