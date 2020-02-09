Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen

Google Calendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are thrilled to bring Beck Chen back to Townsend Atelier to teach another workshop.  Beck is currently studying in art Russia and is here for just a brief time, so now’s your chance to study with him during his brief stay in Chattanooga.

The human figure is one of the most complicated and fascinating subject matters nature has to offer. To capture its beauty and movements has been the mission of many artists throughout history.  This two-day workshop provides participants with an opportunity to examine and study the human forms closely with an understanding of their structures. Students will work from live unclothed models and focus on fundamentals such as proportions and anatomy. The instructor will use examples from the Old Masters and his academic training to demonstrate these underlying principles that constitute a figure study. Workshop fee includes the model fee.  For students 18 and under, written permission from parent or guardian to enroll in the workshop will be required.   There will be a one-hour lunch break each day.  Lunch is on your own.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen - 2020-02-09 10:00:00
DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 5, 2020

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours