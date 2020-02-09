Life Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen

We are thrilled to bring Beck Chen back to Townsend Atelier to teach another workshop. Beck is currently studying in art Russia and is here for just a brief time, so now’s your chance to study with him during his brief stay in Chattanooga.

The human figure is one of the most complicated and fascinating subject matters nature has to offer. To capture its beauty and movements has been the mission of many artists throughout history. This two-day workshop provides participants with an opportunity to examine and study the human forms closely with an understanding of their structures. Students will work from live unclothed models and focus on fundamentals such as proportions and anatomy. The instructor will use examples from the Old Masters and his academic training to demonstrate these underlying principles that constitute a figure study. Workshop fee includes the model fee. For students 18 and under, written permission from parent or guardian to enroll in the workshop will be required. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own.