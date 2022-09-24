Life Shock to Life Shift: Online Class

× Expand TheChattery.org Life Shock to Life Shift

How to transform your life following adversity

Are you emerging from a life shock that knocked the wind out of your sails? Are you ready to live your life more fully again, but not sure where to start?

Maybe you’ve experienced a break up, loss, divorce, ill-health or been affected by the collective worldwide upheaval of the past few years.

What you’ve been through has had a huge impact, yet you don’t want to become a victim, you want to live your next life chapter more fully in your personal power.

This experience has changed you, woken you up … you’re ready to live with more meaning, vitality and passion! It’s time to harness this experience and rise up!

You’re done with people-pleasing and putting everyone’s needs ahead of your own. You still give, but not at the expense of your own well-being.

In this class, you will learn how to:

- Transform your life shock into an opportunity

- Use tools and strategies to help you rebuild following a life shock, including pitfalls to avoid

- Gain clarity about your priorities now that you have changed

- Increase your confidence so you can live in an empowered and meaningful way

PLEASE NOTE: This workshop is not suitable for those who are in the midst of a significant life shock, are experiencing moderate-to-severe depression or mental health difficulty.

About the instructor:

Liz Keates is a certified International Life Purpose & Spirituality Coach. She lives in beautiful East Sussex, England. She is a lifelong learner, mindfulness teacher, sound artist and world traveler who loves Mama Nature. Liz loves to help women create a second half of life that’s even better than the first! Through Life Coaching services, writing, masterclasses & workshops, Liz helps women who are frustrated with their current lives, stuck in the wrong career, or experiencing a lackluster life. She helps women ignite their life purpose, so they can live their lives on their terms, with passion, doing what they were put on earth to do. Liz has a Master’s degree in Integrative Psychotherapy and worked as a therapist for over 10 years. Liz is a certified Beautiful You Life Coach, and a cancer thriver of seven years. This ‘life shock’ led her to her passion of helping women around the world to live lives with vitality, purpose and freedom!