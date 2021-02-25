Lift Ev'ry Voice & Heal

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for this healing workshop centered around finding inner peace, collective grief, and goal setting (manifesting and future focus). This interactive workshop will include guided imagery, reflection, and affirmations. Participants will be asked to explore some of their wounds, barriers, and personal obstacles that may be holding them back from fully showing up and creating their desired future.

Please note: The last 30 minutes will be dedicated only to BIPOC honored during Black History Month for a special meditation on purposefulness and healing.

This event is in celebration of Black History Month.

About the instructor:

Jeigh Billingy, MSW, LCSW is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a specialization in crisis response, trauma and emergency management. Jeigh was trained as an Emergency Medical Technician in Southern California, and then came to Chattanooga where she earned her Bachelors and Masters of Social Work. Jeigh spent a decade working in crisis and trauma services before beginning SUSPIRE, LLC, and Mysuspire, INC (501c3) with the goal of making trauma services more easily accessible to all communities. Jeigh has trained groups both locally and nationally in trauma based awareness and education. In her free time, Jeigh enjoys hiking, baking, and gardening.

