LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout

to

Council Fire 100 Council Fire Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout

Join us at Council Fire Golf Club to raise funds for LIFT Youth Center Inc. LIFT's Thanksgiving Shootout is a Four Man Select Shot tournament. All proceeds raised will support the LIFT Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center which will open this year.

Event Schedule:

  • 10:00am - Registration Opens
  • 11:30am - Opening Ceremonies & Turkey Trot One Putt Contest
  • 11:45 - Shotgun Start & Lunch "ala golf carte"

FOLLOWING PLAY

  • Dinner and Awards
  • All players get a chance to win in the Turkey Trot One Putt Contest
  • Tee Gifts for all players
  • Chick-fil-A Box Lunch
  • Beverage Cart will be available
  • Smoked Turkey Thanksgiving Feast
  • Three Flights of First Place Awards
  • Silent Auction

To REGISTER to PLAY, to SIGN-UP to SPONSOR, or for more info please visit https://www.liftthanksgivingshootout.com

Hosted by LIFT Ringgold

Info

Council Fire 100 Council Fire Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout - 2020-11-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout - 2020-11-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout - 2020-11-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout - 2020-11-17 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

November 16, 2020

Tuesday

November 17, 2020

Wednesday

November 18, 2020

Thursday

November 19, 2020

Friday

November 20, 2020

Saturday

November 21, 2020

Sunday

November 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours