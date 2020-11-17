LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout
Join us at Council Fire Golf Club to raise funds for LIFT Youth Center Inc. LIFT's Thanksgiving Shootout is a Four Man Select Shot tournament. All proceeds raised will support the LIFT Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center which will open this year.
Event Schedule:
- 10:00am - Registration Opens
- 11:30am - Opening Ceremonies & Turkey Trot One Putt Contest
- 11:45 - Shotgun Start & Lunch "ala golf carte"
FOLLOWING PLAY
- Dinner and Awards
- All players get a chance to win in the Turkey Trot One Putt Contest
- Tee Gifts for all players
- Chick-fil-A Box Lunch
- Beverage Cart will be available
- Smoked Turkey Thanksgiving Feast
- Three Flights of First Place Awards
- Silent Auction
To REGISTER to PLAY, to SIGN-UP to SPONSOR, or for more info please visit https://www.liftthanksgivingshootout.com
Hosted by LIFT Ringgold