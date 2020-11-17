LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout

Join us at Council Fire Golf Club to raise funds for LIFT Youth Center Inc. LIFT's Thanksgiving Shootout is a Four Man Select Shot tournament. All proceeds raised will support the LIFT Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center which will open this year.

Event Schedule:

10:00am - Registration Opens

11:30am - Opening Ceremonies & Turkey Trot One Putt Contest

11:45 - Shotgun Start & Lunch "ala golf carte"

FOLLOWING PLAY

Dinner and Awards

All players get a chance to win in the Turkey Trot One Putt Contest

Tee Gifts for all players

Chick-fil-A Box Lunch

Beverage Cart will be available

Smoked Turkey Thanksgiving Feast

Three Flights of First Place Awards

Silent Auction

To REGISTER to PLAY, to SIGN-UP to SPONSOR, or for more info please visit https://www.liftthanksgivingshootout.com

Hosted by LIFT Ringgold