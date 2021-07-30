LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow

We invite the community to join us for three nights of glowing hot air balloons at Camp Jordan Park, July 30- August 1, 2021 in East Ridge, TN. Balloons will light up the night as they are inflated and will remain on site for a static display. There is also an opportunity to see the event from above in a balloon when you purchase a tether ride. These are not balloon flights but a ride in the balloon that will go up and down in one place, a great way for children, adults, and seniors to experience what it is like to fly in a balloon. This is first year event and we are looking for sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. For more information go to: http://www.balloonglows.com.