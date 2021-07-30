LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow

to

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow

We invite the community to join us for three nights of glowing hot air balloons at Camp Jordan Park, July 30- August 1, 2021 in East Ridge, TN. Balloons will light up the night as they are inflated and will remain on site for a static display. There is also an opportunity to see the event from above in a balloon when you purchase a tether ride. These are not balloon flights but a ride in the balloon that will go up and down in one place, a great way for children, adults, and seniors to experience what it is like to fly in a balloon. This is first year event and we are looking for sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. For more information go to: http://www.balloonglows.com.

Info

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Kids & Family, Outdoor
5734491693
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow - 2021-07-30 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow - 2021-07-30 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow - 2021-07-30 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - LIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow - 2021-07-30 17:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Friday

July 2, 2021

Saturday

July 3, 2021

Sunday

July 4, 2021

Monday

July 5, 2021

Tuesday

July 6, 2021

Wednesday

July 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours