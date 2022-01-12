The Light We Share Premiere

× Expand Poster by Daniel Ibañez The Light We Share

The Pop-up Project and WTCI PBS present the double-feature screening of the films, "The Light We Share" and "Essential: The Making of The Light We Share" on January 12th, 7pm at The Tivoli Theatre.

"The Light We Share" is a feature length, visual album style film. Through dance, music, visual art, poetry, etc., it examines the struggles and triumphs of everyday lives while enforcing the values of empathy and human connection.

"Essential: The Making of the Light We Share" is a half hour documentary, produced by WTCI PBS, that follows the process of a small, local production company creating vulnerable art in the midst of a global pandemic.

This red carpet event includes a cocktail hour (6pm) before the films. In true Pop-up fashion, we would like quite a spectacle, so put on your best award show attire and meet us on the RED CARPET!