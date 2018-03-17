Lights, Camera, Action: Activities and Tours for Families

Come explore photographs and videos at the Hunter Museum with tours and activities led by teens from the Museum Apprentice Program (MAP) at the Creative Discovery Museum. MAP teens will share highlights of Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography and New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation.

Children will learn more about the photo and video making process and will get to make their own pictures and videos with fun filters and designs. No pre-registration required. This drop in experience is available to everyone with regular admission and is free to CDM members and Hunter Museum members.