Lightweight Backpacking Workshop

As gear gets lighter and trails get longer, now is a good time to learn ways to reduce your overall pack weight for your next adventure. While updating gear to save ounces is always a viable strategy, there are ways to adjust your thinking and packing of your current gear to lighten your load. Bring your packed, trail-ready pack for an interactive gear shake-down. An REI expert will teach you hands-on skills that can make your base weight lighter today. No additional gear necessary.