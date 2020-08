Lil Oso & Poppytons Patisserie

Come out Friday and enjoy our weekly Sound-Bite Night. This week we're featuring Lil Oso serving up inventive fusion street food right next to Poppyton's Patisserie seasonal, sensational desserts and pastries. Take a load off with a Blackberry Farms Fenceline in our new back yard beer garden and our socially distanced indoor lounge.

Open 6-10pm.

Limited Seating.

Reservations via Eventbrite.

Masks required unless seated.