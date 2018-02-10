Lincoln’s Absaloms: The Orphan Brigade at Chickamauga

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 1-hour, 1/2 mile hiking tour at Chickamauga Battlefield. This program will explore the role of one of the more famous Confederate units in the Battle of Chickamauga, the 1st Kentucky Brigade, also known as the Orphan Brigade. This program begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.

The Orphan Brigade gained fame on many battlefields of the Western Theater during the American Civil War. With men hailing from all across the Bluegrass State, Kentuckians were the very embodiment of the war itself, with soldiers serving on both sides. Kentucky was a Southern state that did not secede from the Union and was the birthplace of both Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis. The Orphan Brigade’s story is therefore, a very interesting and tragic tale, especially the chapter that unfolded on the battlefield at Chickamauga. To hear this story on the stage where it took place, join a park ranger for this special tour.

Please remember dress appropriately for conditions, wear comfortable shoes for a short walk, and bring along a bottle of water.

For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.