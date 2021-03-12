Lindsay Ell

Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pmTHIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)
Seating Chart → thesignaltn.com/seat-map/
---
The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs
• Reduced Capacity
• Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas
• Masks required unless actively eating/drinking
• Temperature checks upon entry
• Sanitation procedures throughout
*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.
Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com